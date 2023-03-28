No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HOME SWEET HOME: Denny Hamlin grew up in nearby Chesterfield, Virginia and attended races at Richmond Raceway as a child. In his racing career, that hometown connection has provided Hamlin plenty of on-track success. He owns four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond, including a win in last April’s Toyota Owners 400. His record at the .75-mile track also includes four consecutive top-five finishes and 10 top-fives in his past 12 starts dating back to September 2016. Hamlin has also earned three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Richmond.

Denny Hamlin grew up in nearby Chesterfield, Virginia and attended races at Richmond Raceway as a child. In his racing career, that hometown connection has provided Hamlin plenty of on-track success. He owns four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond, including a win in last April’s Toyota Owners 400. His record at the .75-mile track also includes four consecutive top-five finishes and 10 top-fives in his past 12 starts dating back to September 2016. Hamlin has also earned three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Richmond. FRONT RUNNER: Hamlin’s 2,135 laps led at Richmond Raceway are the most of all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers. He ranks fifth on the all-time lap leader list at Richmond behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, and Darrell Waltrip.

Hamlin’s 2,135 laps led at Richmond Raceway are the most of all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers. He ranks fifth on the all-time lap leader list at Richmond behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, and Darrell Waltrip. 800 STARTS: Sunday will mark Hamlin’s 800th start across NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks). It will be his 621st race in the Cup Series to go with 163 starts in the Xfinity Series and 16 starts in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Sunday will mark Hamlin’s 800th start across NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks). It will be his 621st race in the Cup Series to go with 163 starts in the Xfinity Series and 16 starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. COTA RECAP: Hamlin finished 16th in last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas after overcoming an early penalty, a mid-race spin, and a flat tire on a late-race restart.

Hamlin finished 16th in last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas after overcoming an early penalty, a mid-race spin, and a flat tire on a late-race restart. SHINGRIX: SHINGRIX will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend in Richmond. To learn more about SHINGRIX, visit www.shingrix.com.

SHINGRIX will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend in Richmond. To learn more about SHINGRIX, visit www.shingrix.com. JGR AT RICHMOND: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 18 Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway, including Hamlin’s victory last spring. In 159 combined starts, the organization has tallied 57 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 5,919 laps led at Richmond. In four Richmond races over the past two seasons, all four JGR teams have earned top-10 finishes in each race. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Richmond.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 18 Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway, including Hamlin’s victory last spring. In 159 combined starts, the organization has tallied 57 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 5,919 laps led at Richmond. In four Richmond races over the past two seasons, all four JGR teams have earned top-10 finishes in each race. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Richmond. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway begins Sunday, April 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD

What is your outlook going to Richmond this weekend?

“I’m excited for Richmond – my hometown, some home cooking. We won the race last year. It’s my kind of race track, I love it. I think we should be pretty strong, I really do. It’s not always a fan favorite from an action perspective because it’s very similar to Atlanta where the race can get strung out. It’s one of those race the racetrack type of tracks, so there’s not a lot of beating and banging even though it’s less than a mile. I would say the best cars win there on a higher percentage than any other races. Some tracks fit drivers a little better than others and I feel like Richmond is one where I can make a little difference in what my car may not have.”

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 32 4 17 21 3 2,135 9.3 8.4

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 0 2 0 41 13.3 13.2

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 620 48 208 323 36 13,395 12.0 13.2

JGR PR