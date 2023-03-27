Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Celsius Chevrolet
“William Byron is one of the best ones in the sport right now, seeing all Cup races he’s winning. I knew it was going to be tough, I was just trying to fight to get back up to the front there. I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. The Celsius Chevy was really hooked up, and with all the damage we had, it didn’t hurt the car. I spent a lot of years not winning anything, so I’m going to celebrate every one of them like it’s my last one. You never know. As much pressure as I put on myself, I’m always going to try to live up to it. The pit crew was awesome, and I’m so proud of everyone on this team.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet
“What a battle this weekend was. I put us behind by not getting up to speed quick enough and didn't do a great job putting together a lap in qualifying. Looking back, had I qualified better I could have been a little ahead of the carnage at the beginning of the race. I have a lot to clean up, but I had a really fast Kaulig Racing Chevy Accessories Camaro. I look forward to going to Richmond and being a part of the Dash 4 Cash.”
- Daniel Hemric
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet
“Our team dealt with a lot throughout the race today. We made contact with a few other cars just trying to learn the track. It was a hard day's work, and I really appreciate my crew chief, Bruce (Schlicker), guiding me all day while making adjustments to better my understanding of the track. Honestly, 12th is not a bad result, but it's time to get back in the top five next week at Richmond."
- Chandler Smith
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Farmsmart Camaro ZL1
“Obviously the finish was not what we wanted but I’m really proud of the effort from the start of the weekend. To go from Friday where we were not good at all to being better Saturday. Not sure if our car was race winning, but thought we had a top three, top four call all day. Really disappointed to get caught up in the wreck and not really score any points but trying to take the positives out of it. We know that we can struggle early and find speed in the race car. We definitely had speed the whole race and ran up front. We’ve got to clean up some other stuff, but other than that, just taking the positives to get ready for the next road course and build on that.”
- AJ Allmendinger
