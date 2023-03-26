Transcript: Tyler Reddick - Frontstretch Interview - COTA

Tyler, you had to overcome three restarts at the end of that race, multiple restarts, different pit strategies throughout the course of the day. This car was flat-out fast. What does it mean?

TYLER REDDICK: It means the world. This whole 23XI team has been working so hard all winter long to make the road course program better. Was extremely motivated to come in here and prove that performance, too.

Just so proud of this Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Toyota, everybody, all the resources they've been putting into this to help turn around the road course program means a lot.

I'm out of gas. But I feel a little bit better with Monster Energy.

NASCAR PR