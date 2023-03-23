Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Stage Front VIP

|
Making their return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Stage Front VIP is back with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team this season. Stage Front VIP is expanding their partnership from two to four races this season and offering fans even more VIP experiences and tickets.
The No. 34 will adorn the Stage Front VIP colors at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, the Richmond (Va.) Raceway in July, the Darlington Raceway again in September and at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on October 29. Stage Front VIP will also be a season-long associate partner of McDowell.
Bigger and better this season, Stage Front VIP, McDowell, and FRM will be offering fans more opportunities to purchase exclusive and one-of-a-kind VIP experiences with the team at primary races and at NASCAR Cup Series Playoff events. The VIP experiences will include an up-close and insiders look at the race team and McDowell on race day. This includes tours of the hauler, a meet-and-greet with McDowell, pit road access, team merchandise from Stage Front VIP and more.