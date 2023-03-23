Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Back Stage Front VIP

“We saw a lot of excitement from our customers around Michael McDowell and our partnership with Font Row Motorsports last season,” said Karl Roes, CEO, Stage Front VIP. “It was a positive experience for us and NASCAR is off to another great season. We worked with Front Row Motorsports this year to expand our VIP offering to make it an even better experience for NASCAR fans. We believe that we’re offering something that is unmatched and we’re looking forward to another great year with Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team.” McDowell has had another strong start to NASCAR Cup Series season. The addition of Stage Front VIP makes it easier for fans to be closer to the team than ever before. “That’s what I love about this program,” said McDowell. “You can be with us on race day and be a part of the team with the VIP experiences. I’m thankful for Stage Front VIP for wanting to make the program bigger this year and give more fans the opportunity to see us. You can be a part of our race day and that’s pretty cool.” Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences and tickets. They can also see other VIP experiences offered by Stage Front VIP.