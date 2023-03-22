Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has two NCS starts at COTA.

Allmendinger led two laps in the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and was in contention for the win before last-lap contact while fighting for the lead resulted in a 33 rd place finish. "Obviously last year we had a really good shot to win the race. It's a completely different year with a completely different package. Hopefully we'll unload close to what we had last year and just build off of that as the weekend goes on. New way of racing without stages there, so you have to qualify well and try to run up front because there isn't much you can do strategy wise. We know this is a weekend we can run up front, score good points and hopefully give ourselves the chance to win which is the ultimate goal.” - AJ Allmendinger on Circuit of the Americas