Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro
- Daniel Hemric has made two starts at COTA in the NXS.
- So far in the 2023 NXS Season, Hemric has recorded one top five, three top-10 finishes and has an average start of 12.6 and average finish of 14 across five starts.
"Road-course racing time is here, and it's such a vital part of putting a complete season together as a race team. With stage racing still in effect, but no stage breaks to go with it, there’s a lot more on the drivers and teams this week in my opinion from a preparation standpoint, as well as the additional strategy involved in trying to strategically approach the weekend. We are excited for the challenge."
- Daniel Hemric on Circuit of the Americas