Wednesday, Mar 22

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Mar 22 12
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made three starts at COTA in the NCS.
  • The team’s best finish at COTA came in 2021, when AJ Allmendinger placed fifth in 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has two NCS starts at COTA.
  • Allmendinger led two laps in the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and was in contention for the win before last-lap contact while fighting for the lead resulted in a 33rd place finish.

 

"Obviously last year we had a really good shot to win the race. It's a completely different year with a completely different package. Hopefully we'll unload close to what we had last year and just build off of that as the weekend goes on. New way of racing without stages there, so you have to qualify well and try to run up front because there isn't much you can do strategy wise. We know this is a weekend we can run up front, score good points and hopefully give ourselves the chance to win which is the ultimate goal.”

- AJ Allmendinger on Circuit of the Americas
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made two starts at COTA, recording his best start of ninth last year with Kaulig Racing.
  • Haley’s best finish at COTA is 15th.

 

"I’m looking forward to the first road course of the year. COTA was the first track that we made the final round of qualifying at last year. We showed a ton of speed in both qualifying and the race along with my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger). It’s one of those tracks I’ve enjoyed racing at in other series and have some confidence going into the weekend."

 

- Justin Haley on Circuit of the Americas

Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made six starts at COTA in the NXS, earning one win, one runner-up finish, four top-10 finishes and 33 laps led.
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

  • AJ Allmendinger has two NXS starts at COTA.
  • With a win in the 2022 season and a runner up finish in 2021, Allmendinger has led 33 total laps and has an average finish of 1.5 at the 3.41 mile racetrack.
  • COTA will be Allmendinger’s first NXS start of the 2023 season.

"I'm excited to get back in the Xfinity car at a track we won at last year. COTA is a racetrack I have enjoyed; hopefully we can go there and be good in the Xfinity car and give ourselves a chance to win. It's a stacked field with who is entered for this race, so we have to be on our A-game, but feel like we'll have a good chance."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Circuit of the Americas
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • Daniel Hemric has made two starts at COTA in the NXS.
  • So far in the 2023 NXS Season, Hemric has recorded one top five, three top-10 finishes and has an average start of 12.6 and average finish of 14 across five starts.

 

 

 

"Road-course racing time is here, and it's such a vital part of putting a complete season together as a race team. With stage racing still in effect, but no stage breaks to go with it, there’s a lot more on the drivers and teams this week in my opinion from a preparation standpoint, as well as the additional strategy involved in trying to strategically approach the weekend. We are excited for the challenge."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Circuit of the Americas

 
 

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • The Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today will be Chandler Smith's first road course race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
  • Smith made two starts at COTA in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), with a best finish of fifth.

 

"I've really improved on road courses over the last few years, but it's still a discipline I am trying to get better at. It helps having a teammate this weekend that's one of the best road-course racers in NASCAR today in AJ (Allmendinger). I'll definitely lean on him a good bit. We had a good run last year at COTA, but it'll be a different experience being in the Xfinity car compared to a Truck. Hopefully we can rebound this week and get some of that positive momentum back.

 

- Chandler Smith on Circuit of the Americas

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe COTA Advance Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 03.23.23 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.