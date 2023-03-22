HaasTooling.com Racing: Ryan Preece COTA Advance

You had a tough day at Atlanta last weekend and fought the whole race while the team was diagnosing the problem, what happened? “Yeah, that was a really bad day for our No. 41 Ford Mustang in Atlanta. We had an issue from the beginning and tried to limp our way through the first stage to make some adjustments. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to fix the issue with our car. We had to visit pit road multiple times and we just kept going laps down. Sunday was just a real struggle all around, all day. Looking forward to putting that one behind us.” What are your thoughts on racing at COTA? “Road-course racing has always been something that, when it compares to short-track racing, there are a lot of things that can certainly translate but there are also so many differences, too. I don’t have a ton of experience at COTA but I’m definitely looking forward to getting there. I feel like I’m as prepared as ever, so I’m excited for it.” In general, what is it like to race on a road course in a stock car? “I believe in the old stock car, at least when I drove the old car, it was a lot different from what I feel like this will be. Basically, we used to take a Cup car and convert them to be able to race on road courses. But now, with these cars, it’s almost natural for them to race on road courses. I think aggressive racing and track position is going to be everything this weekend. Practice and qualifying will be crucial.” The number of road-course races on the schedule has doubled in recent years. How does that change the way you condition, and your mental preparation? “There are a lot of similarities when it comes to road racing and short-track racing. The racing discipline of it is definitely still the same. But, there are a lot of other road-course ringers, or whatever you’d like to call them, that have the upper hand on a lot of things. For instance, when it comes to braking, there are a lot of differences. From a preparation standpoint, though, we’ve been given all the tools we need to be as prepared as possible and, at this point, I just want to show up and go do it.” TSC PR