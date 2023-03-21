Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Team Circuit of The Americas Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland and the team are on the right track. They jumped three positions in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings after their first top-15 finish of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. They are 25th in the standings and can easily jump another few positions with a great finish on Sunday. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: "I have a ton of confidence in Todd at road courses. He proved that last season at Indianapolis, Watkins Glen, and even had a good race at COTA under really challenging conditions. I think we can surprise some of these guys this weekend. It just will not be a surprise to us.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “I love the road courses. We learned so much last season and it gives us confidence that we know how to find and have speed in the cars. And COTA is cool. I have won there, and I just love the track. “Really, it’s just simple. This is Texas. Bring your cowboy hat, Boot Barn boots, and have some fun. We’ll get this Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford up front.”