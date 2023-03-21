Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Team Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell has finishes of seventh and 13th at the track located just outside the city of Austin, Texas and has led three laps at the facility. The team is racing chassis number 25 this weekend. It’s the first time the team has raced it this season. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “I’m looking forward to COTA with Michael. This will be our first road course together and I’m excited because I know what Michael and our team can do together. We should be up front and can contend for a great finish on Sunday.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “COTA is a world-class facility and I want to get a win there. I’ve spent my time in the simulator preparing for this weekend, but it helps to have practice on Friday. Any track time helps us. “It’s always fun to race the iconic PEAK logo on our Love’s Travel Stops Ford. It’s a brand that is known in motorsports all around the world and everyone knows it and trusts it. For fans, it’s great, they can go to Love’s Travel Stops and get all their PEAK products.”