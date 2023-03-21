Josh Bilicki Makes His 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Live Fast Motorsports

Josh Bilicki will be piloting the #78 Chevy Camaro in his first 2023 Cup Series race this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Bilicki will be supported by Zeigler Auto Group and LoJack.

"I’m so excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 78 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro this weekend with Team Live Fast. COTA is a fun track and fits my background of road racing”, Bilicki said. “We had a good run here last season so I look forward to carrying that momentum over and having a good finish for the 78 team."

This race will be one of many that Josh Bilicki will have the opportunity to drive under Live Fast Motorsports.

"We’re looking forward to having Josh debut his 2023 Cup Season at COTA,” Co-owner Matt Tifft said. “This is a big race for NASCAR and we feel Josh is the perfect candidate to pilot the #78”.

Tune in on March 26,2023 at 3:30PM EST for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on FS1.

LFM PR