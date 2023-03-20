Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet
- Per the rulebook, Daniel Hemric started the Raptor King of Tough 250 11th after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.
- Hemric fought right-front chatter the majority of the first stage. Through all the cautions and restarts, Hemric finished 7th in the opening stage.
- During the second stage, Hemric was collected in a wreck and sustained some right-front damage. The team was able to repair damage to the nose, and Hemric went on to finish the stage in 17th.
- During the final stage, Hemric made his way into the top 10 alongside his teammates. Crew chief, Jason Trinchere, made the call for fuel only for the final pit stop, allowing Hemric to gain track position. Battling for the win on the final restart, Hemric made contact with the No. 48 and went on to cross the line in second place.
"In situations like the one we were in, you're racing for a win and doing everything you can to put yourself in position to win. I'm proud of these guys at Kaulig Racing for grinding. It was a battle all night, and we didn't quite have the speed we needed. We were one spot short tonight, but having the opportunity to get in a race car every week for Kaulig Racing is an honor. Second place is tough, but tonight I'm happy with second place."
- Daniel Hemric