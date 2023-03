“We had a decent day. Our No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro was fast enough. I think there were probably 20 cars out there today that were fast enough. It was just a matter of positioning yourself and getting positioned towards the end of the race. I got shuffled out to around 16th and then made our way back into the top 10. I tried to make a move with four laps to go on the outside and hit a block or a wall of air and just slowed up. We’ll take that top-10 finish and head to the Circuit of the Americas.” -Kyle Busch