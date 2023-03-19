Monday, Mar 20

Transcripts: Corey LaJoie - Pit Road Interview - Atlanta

Q. Corey, we saw you score a top five a year ago. One better. How good does that feel for this team?

COREY LAJOIE: It feels great. It's like this taboo, second sucks. Fourth is great. Fourth is great for our CELSIUS Camaro and our small team. Just a great points day. We started off the year, West Coast swing, really solid. To come back here, a bit of a crapshoot. To get another career best here...

I don't expect to show up and instantly win a race. You have to keep putting yourself in these positions, like Joey. That is why he wins all the time, because he's up front all the time.

As I get myself some more confidence, race around these guys, these guys see me up there racing with them, our day is going to come.

