Transcripts: Brad Keselowski - Pit Road Interview - Atlanta

Q. Brad, second place. Seemed like you did everything right as the race played out towards the end there. So close at the end.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Yeah, the bottom came with a huge run. I don't know how. I thought I had it blocked. Joey just kept shaking. His car didn't stall out. I couldn't get the push down the back. I thought just get a push down the back. The 20 car just hauled down there.

But great run all in all for the RFK King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang. Glad a Ford won. A heck of a battle.

The coolest thing about this race is two veterans showed you can run a race here side by side, bump-drafting, and not wreck the field. It can happen if you race respectfully. I thought everybody did a great job.

We were right there. Proud of my team and the effort. Nothing much we could do there at the end.

Q. This race team has come so far from a year ago. How much pride does that give you?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Yeah, night and day from where we were a year ago. 100%. Keep running like this, the good finishes and the wins will happen.

