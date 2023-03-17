RCR Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

This Week’s Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … In 12 NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is sixth in March 2021. Dillon had a fast RCR Chevrolet at his most recent appearance at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July 2022 but was taken out of the race in an on-track incident after 90 laps. He has earned top-10 finishes in each of his three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track and four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track. Welcome, Andy’s Frozen Custard … Andy’s Frozen Custard is a fun, family friendly destination for desserts and treats, with lightning-fast service at safe drive-thru and walk-up windows. Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly™. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 131 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. To find the closest Andy’s location near you, visit their website, www.eatandys.com. Try the Andy’s Frozen Custard Three Crete Concrete … Andy’s Frozen Custard’s partnership with RCR and Dillon inspired a custom treat at Andy’s called the Three Crete Concrete that Dillon personally concocted with his favorite toppings – vanilla frozen custard, fresh banana, peanut butter and cookie dough. The Three Crete Concrete is available at all Andy’s locations. GM Moves … Dillon made some key moves this week in his role as General Manager of the Carolina Cowboys, North Carolina’s first and only professional bull riding team in the PBR Team Series. Dillon made a blockbuster trade with the Nashville Stampede, trading bull riders Mason Taylor and Ednelio Almeida in exchange for the Stampede’s 2023 No. 1 draft pick. The Carolina Cowboys now join another notable sports franchise – the NFL’s Carolina Panthers – as Carolina-based sports teams heading into their season with their sport’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR Merchandise Trailer in the Atlanta Motor Speedway fan midway area on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion is scheduled to greet race fans and sign merchandise at the rig (weather dependent). AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: What are your thoughts on Atlanta Motor Speedway? “I’m excited to get to Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet. Atlanta has a little bit more of that superspeedway racing feel and if our RCR Chevrolet handles as it did in the Daytona 500, we will be a threat to win. We don’t have any practice, so we won’t worry so much about handling. It’s more about surviving and being at the right place at the right time. I’m confident my team will bring a fast Camaro this weekend." Overall, are you looking forward to Atlanta Motor Speedway? Chevy is off to a strong start to the season. “I feel really good about Atlanta Motor Speedway. I have a lot of confidence heading into this race because Chevy has been so strong early this season. Atlanta Motor Speedway races like a speedway now and I’ve always loved speedway racing. If we get track position, I think this can be a really good race for us. There’s definitely some good racing going on at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There was some aggressive driving and blocking last year, so it’ll be interesting to see how the race plays out.” What is your mind set when racing doesn’t go your way? When you don’t get the win, or have a less-than-desirable finish? How do you take it in stride? “I do a pretty good job of keeping my mindset the same. Consistency over time usually pays off. That’s a big thing with me - being consistent in how I react to things. Last year, the Coca-Cola 600 did hurt because we were so close to a win. I did lose some sleep over that one, but past that, it’s been pretty good. I usually don’t lose much sleep at night.”