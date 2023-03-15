No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes
- HAMLIN AT ATLANTA: Denny Hamlin owns one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway after winning at the 1.54-mile facility in 2012. Overall, he has tallied six top-five finishes and nine top-10s in 25 career starts in Atlanta. He finished 29th and 25th in last season’s races on the newly-repaved Atlanta track after being collected in accidents in both races.
- PHOENIX RECAP: Hamlin finished 23rd in last Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. After starting second and running inside the top 10 for most of the day, the No. 11 driver was shuffled back on an overtime restart and ended the race outside the top 20.
- SHINGRIX: SHINGRIX will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend in Atlanta. To learn more about SHINGRIX, visit www.shingrix.com.
- JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 NASCAR Cup Series wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 127 combined starts at the Hampton, Georgia quad-oval, the organization has posted 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,865 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Atlanta.
- TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
25
|
1
|
6
|
9
|
1
|
423
|
11.3
|
17.4
Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
14.3
|
11.3
Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
617
|
48
|
208
|
322
|
36
|
13,381
|
12.0
|
13.2
JGR PR