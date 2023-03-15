NASCAR unveiled major penalties on Wednesday following the NASCAR XFINITY and Cup Series events at Phoenix Raceway. The penalties involve multi-race suspensions of crew chiefs for an entire organization and crew members and even a point and monetary fine for a driver.

Hendrick Motorsports crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle, and Blake Harris have all been fined $100,000 and suspended for four NASCAR Cup Series races for violating sections 6.1.A Time/Manner/Location; 14.1 C&D&Q Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules; 14.5.4.2.A Radiator Duct Note: Unapproved modification of a single source vendor-supplied part.

In addition, Trent Owens, crew chief of the No. 31 entry for Kaulig Racing, will also see a four-race suspension in the NASCAR Cup Series and a $100,000 fine for the same violation incurred by Hendrick Motorsports.

The penalties in the NASCAR Cup Series garage are far from over …

Crew members Ryan Mulder and Sean Cotten with the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team have been suspended for the next two Cup Series events for a loss of tire/separation of a wheel during Sunday’s United Rentals 500.

Denny Hamlin was fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 25 driver points for violating sections 4.4: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct: B. - Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship. - Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result D. - Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR with competitor Ross Chastain.

Joshua Creech has been fined $25,000 and suspended from NASCAR indefinitely. Creech violated sections 4.3 A&I; 4.4 D

All teams involved will have the ability to file for appeals.