Michael McDowell and the No. 34 FR8Auctions.com Ford Team Atlanta Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com team will travel to the Atlanta Motor Speedway ready to race. The teams will have no practice before qualifying and racing on the now superspeedway-style track. McDowell has been making the most of his simulator time, and discussing with Peterson and his engineers on how they should approach the race. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: "For sure, we’re ready to take on Atlanta. Michael (McDowell) has been putting in a ton of work getting ready for this race, especially since there won't be practice. Him and I have been working with one another on the best strategy to approach this weekend with. “You must stay aggressive. Michael and I both like that approach. We want to race up front and not hang back. It’s worked for both of us more than it has not.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: "I’ve always believed being up front is best in these races. We just need to have a great handling Fr8Auction.com Ford Mustang, because you need to be able to make moves. You have to use the entire track because it’s so narrow now. Both racing grooves, you must be fast and handle well in both. And that’s what we’ve been working on before Sunday.”