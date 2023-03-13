Sunday, Mar 12

RCR NCS Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

RCR NCS Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

Never-Give-Up Attitude Propels Austin Dillon and The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team to Solid Finish at Phoenix Raceway
 

“A 16th-place finish feels like a win today at Phoenix Raceway. Early in the race, we struggled with the handling of our BetMGM Chevrolet, but our Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. Our team excelled on pit road and with the adjustments crew chief Keith Rodden made. Our Chevy got better all race long. On the last restart in overtime, I wanted the top line, but they all piled up, so I went to the bottom. We had no where to go. I feel like we had a top-10 car at the end. We just got into the wrong lane and stalled. We had a way better day than what it could have been. We will keep getting better and work as a team. On to Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Claims Top-10 Finish in RCR's No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway
 

“We had a good day in our Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway. We had no rear lateral grip and a tight-handling Chevy at the beginning of the race, but Randall Burnett and all of the guys made adjustments throughout the race today and it made our Camaro better. We overcame a speeding penalty in Stage 2 and worked our way back into contention. On the last pit stop of the race, we pitted for right-side tires and put ourselves in contention for a good finish. We'll take what we learned today and apply it to our notebook for the end of the year. On to Atlanta Motor Speedway."

 

-Kyle Busch

