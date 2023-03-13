RCR NCS Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

“A 16th-place finish feels like a win today at Phoenix Raceway. Early in the race, we struggled with the handling of our BetMGM Chevrolet, but our Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. Our team excelled on pit road and with the adjustments crew chief Keith Rodden made. Our Chevy got better all race long. On the last restart in overtime, I wanted the top line, but they all piled up, so I went to the bottom. We had no where to go. I feel like we had a top-10 car at the end. We just got into the wrong lane and stalled. We had a way better day than what it could have been. We will keep getting better and work as a team. On to Atlanta Motor Speedway.” -Austin Dillon