Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Definitely not the weekend we had hoped for in Phoenix. Luke Lambert and the rest of the Sunseeker Resorts team gave it their best effort and helped us get better towards the end, but at that point we were too far behind and trapped a few laps down so we couldn't really do much. We finished 29th, but I know that everything will begin to click for us in the near future. Just going to go back and keep working hard. We'll give it another shot in Atlanta."