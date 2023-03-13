CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX: Byron Drives Chevrolet to Fourth Consecutive Win of 2023

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 4th "We got lucky with the one caution, and the team made a great call to take two tires and get us out in the lead. Restarts are just tough. I felt like I ran William up pretty high and expected him to lose some grip, but he did a really good job of holding it to my outside and clearing me down the back. Yeah I'm pissed off but a great fight by the team, a great car and way better than we were here last year. It's a long season, but hopefully we're in the final four when we come back here in November and can have a run similar to that with speed and try to execute a little bit better in the end." More on the late restart: "I thought I drove in far enough to at least that if he chased me in I thought he would get too high and into the marbles. I think that top lane just got a little bit better the last 50 laps or so. I didn't run in far enough and ended up getting beat. It's a bummer, but William again executed the last two races a little bit better than I did. Congrats to him and their team. We'll try to keep these good runs up.” Josh Berry, No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Camaro ZL1 Finished: 10th How are you feeling after today? “It was a really solid day for the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevy team. We were able to improve a lot from what we had last week. We were able to stay on the lead lap basically the whole race. We had a couple of runs in there that were really good. A couple runs where we fell back a little bit, but it’s just all part of a learning experience for me. These races are so long and I need to be able to learn this car a little bit better where I can give Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) a little bit better direction on how to help me. Towards the end, we found that we were a little bit on the free side of our better runs. At the end there, we were probably going to finish 15th or 16th, which I was still pretty happy with. Obviously had the cautions there and we executed a couple of really good restarts there and was able to get a top-10.” Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Best Friends Camaro ZL1 Finished: 9th “It’s been since 2016 I think since we’ve finished in the top-10 here, so happy for that. I have to figure out how to get better here. Obviously I think our car is stronger than that when you look at our teammates. Fundamentally, I have something messed up. Just have to keep working on it, but proud of my No. 48 Ally Best Friends Chevy team. Good points day.”