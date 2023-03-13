CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX: Byron Drives Chevrolet to Fourth Consecutive Win of 2023

|
TEAM CHEVY RACE HIGHLIGHTS:
Stage One
· Kyle Larson (No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1) topped the charts in both the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions, leading the field to the green from the pole position for the first time this season.
· The 60-lap Stage One went caution-free with William Byron (No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1) leading the field to the checkered flag to take his third stage win of the season.
· Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron and Larson led every lap of Stage One (Byron – 59 laps; Larson – one lap).
· Four Chevrolet drivers scored stage points with top-10 finishes in Stage One:
1st William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1
2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
7th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1
10th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1
Stage Two
· Stage Two only saw one caution with green-flag pit stops playing a crucial role in track position during the duration of the stage.
· After leading 120 of the 125 laps in the stage, Larson powered his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to the Stage Two win, marking his first stage win of the season.
· Chevrolet drivers have now taken seven of the eight stage wins thus far this season: (Chastain – three; Byron – three; Larson – one).
· At the conclusion of the stage, Chevrolet drivers had led 184 of the 185 laps, recorded by three different drivers (Larson – 121 laps; Byron – 62 laps; Chastain – one lap).
· With a round of pit stops taking place at the conclusion of Stage Two, the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 pit crew got Larson off pit road first to give the team a front-row starting spot for the start of the final stage.
· Team Chevy Stage Two: Top-10
1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
2nd William Byron, No. 24 Valvoline Camaro ZL1
9th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1