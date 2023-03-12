Transcript: Tyler Reddick - Pit Road - Phoenix

Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick, end of the race you had those four tires and position. Needed a couple more laps there?

TYLER REDDICK: I just needed to execute on that restart. Just didn't get the launch I needed to with Williams' back bumper to take advantage of it in turn one. Very frustrating naturally. Last year, same thing, didn't have the best of restarts and finished third.

Everybody on the Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD did really good job. This car was solidly I would say a third- to fifth-place car all day long. Bringing home third, but obviously when you're on four, have a position to have the restart, you want to capitalize. So frustrated for sure.

NASCAR PR