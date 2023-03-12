Sunday, Mar 12

Transcript: Kevin Harvick - Pit Road - Phoenix

Transcript: Kevin Harvick - Pit Road - Phoenix

  1. What a show Kevin Harvick put on, led a lot of laps, late-race caution. When you took four tires, did you think that was the right call at the time?

KEVIN HARVICK: It's what I would have done. I'd always rather be on offense. I just didn't get a couple cars when that first caution came out. Kind of lost our chance. Still thought I had a chance there at the end. Those cars were quite a bit slower. They get all jammed up. 

That's the way it goes. Just smoked 'em up until the caution. They did a great job with our Hunter Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. Didn't need the caution at the end.

