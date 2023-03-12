Which NASCAR Manufacturer Has The Edge At Phoenix Raceway?

Sunday, Mar 12

As the NASCAR series hits the Phoenix Raceway this weekend, Chevrolet looks to keep their foot on the gas after winning the first three races of the season. BetArizona.com decided to see which manufacturer has had the most success over the last 20 Cup Series races at the 1 mile oval in Avondale.
 
 
Though Ford swept both races in 2022, Chevrolet has won nine of the past 20 Phoenix races. Kevin Harvick has been a constant for Chevy in this 10-year span with six victories, including four in a row from the fall 2013 race to the spring 2015 event.
 

Statistically, Phoenix Raceway is Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick’s best track, and after announcing that his retirement will be at the end of the season, he has just two chances left to become the sixth different driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win 10 or more races at a single track.

 

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, returns to Phoenix Raceway as the series leader in wins at the 1-mile track with nine victories (2006 sweep, 2012 Playoff race, 2013 Playoff race, 2014 sweep, 2015 Spring race, 2016 Spring race, 2018 Spring race). Now, the 47-year-old veteran has the opportunity join an elite list of drivers with 10 or more wins at a single track - Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, David Pearson and Dale Earnhardt. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most tracks with 10 or more wins at five different tracks – Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Richmond, Rockingham and Daytona.

 

Catch all the action at 3:30pm Eastern. The race is available on your local FOX station. It can also be heard on MRS, as well as SiriusXM Radio.

 

