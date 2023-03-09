RFK Racing Announces Multi-Year Collaborative Partnership with Industry Leader Racing Force Group

RFK Racing and the Racing Force Group have announced a multi-year collaborative partnership, that will see the team work exclusively with the industry leader in motorsports safety products.

"We share a commitment to innovating together to create the next generation of racing gear,” said Brad Keselowski, who will also sport OMP gear throughout the season. “It's always a pleasure to work with like-minded people in pushing the envelope in everything we do in racing -- including keeping safety No. 1 in mind, along with maintaining style and comfort at the same time."

RFK’s teams will utilize OMP’s firesuits throughout the season as the only Cup Series team in the garage to be fully outfitted by OMP. Keselowski will wear OMP’s racewear throughout the season, while he and teammate Chris Buescher will be outfitted by Bell Helmets, the leading manufacturer in helmet safety and design in motorsports.

“Racing Force is honored and excited to partner with RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski to develop racing safety equipment, purpose-built for use in NASCAR by drivers and crews under the OMP brand,” said Kyle Kietzmann, Racing Force USA, Inc. Co-CEO. “RFK and Racing Force share the same commitment and passion for innovation and the application of technology to enhance safety and maximize performance.

“We look forward to a successful and collaborative partnership with RFK in 2023 and beyond to develop advanced safety equipment to provide protection and help the team perform at the highest level possible in one of the most demanding forms of motorsports in the world.”

RFK PR