Goodyear Fast Facts -- Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 4 – 312 laps / 312 miles

Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz.

Fast Facts for March 11-12, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 2 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – Cup teams return to Phoenix on successful tire set-up: When the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Phoenix Raceway, teams will have a tire set-up that has proven successful with this Next Gen car. Not only did Cup teams run this combination of tires twice at this one-mile track, they ran it four other times last season – twice at Richmond Raceway and once each at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway. With some adjustments to the rules package for this weekend, NASCAR has given teams a “full,” 50-minute practice to tune their cars to Phoenix’s unique configuration.

“Our Next Gen short track package has been well-suited to Phoenix,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With the new, lower downforce package, we expect the cars to slide a bit more in the corners, particularly as we go deeper into fuel runs. That will lead to tire wear, and most likely additional fall off.”

Notes – Seventh race for Cup teams on Phoenix tire set-up: Being on the 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Phoenix this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran twice at Phoenix last season . . . they also ran this same tire set-up at Gateway, New Hampshire and Richmond (twice) in 2022 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 4 – 200 laps / 200 miles

Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz.

Fast Facts for March 11, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 28 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Notes – Third consecutive Phoenix race on this tire set-up for Xfinity teams: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Phoenix this week . . . Xfinity teams ran this left- and right-side tire codes twice at Phoenix in 2022 . . . they also ran this tire set-up at New Hampshire and Richmond last season . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Xfinity teams will not run liners in their tires at Phoenix.

Goodyear Racing PR