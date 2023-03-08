LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- Homecoming: Gragson’s homecoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway didn’t go according to plan, as he suffered speeding penalties and a tight racecar throughout the 267-lap event. Unable to recover the track position, he drove the No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet home to a 30th place finish.

-Experience in Phoenix: The last time Gragson competed at Phoenix Raceway, he was one of the Xfinity Series Championship 4 contenders. Gragson qualified fourth for the event and led 35 laps but a slow pit stop in the final 40 laps caused him to fall back to eighth. He battled back to finish second at the checkered flag, .397 seconds behind rival Ty Gibbs, who ultimately won 2022 championship. In the Xfinity race one year ago, Gragson led 114 laps on the way to a win, which was the first of eight victories in 2022 for his JR Motorsports team.

-Testing: Gragson’s teammate Erik Jones was selected for a preseason NASCAR test session with the NextGen car at Phoenix Raceway back in January. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson was also on hand. Gragson did not get behind the wheel but attended the test with his teammates as this weekend Gragson will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1-mile tri-oval.

-Lambert Knows Best: Gragson’s crew chief Luke Lambert has 18 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway. He won the 2017 spring race with driver Ryan Newman and has coached multiple drivers to three top-5 and four top-10 finishes throughout his career. In addition to Gragson’s win last season in the Xfinity Series, Lambert also coached driver Elliott Sadler to a win at the 1-mile tri-oval in 2012.

-Truckin’: Gragson has three starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports. His best start and finish came in the fall of 2018 where Gragson won the pole position, led 43 laps, and finished second by a margin of .456 seconds.

- From the Driver’s Seat: “I’ve had some great success at Phoenix and we have some good notes from the No. 43's test earlier this year. We had a tough race in Vegas last week and have some things to work on, but I love going to Phoenix and have had some really great runs there. We need a solid weekend - a good qualifying session and a good race - and that is our focus.”