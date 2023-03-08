Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 21 NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

In his last three starts, two of them with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has two top-12 finishes.

Allmendinger also led one lap in the 2022 season finale race at Phoenix “Phoenix will be interesting with the new, lower downforce aero package they are coming out with. Practice will be very important to go out there and get a good feel for it with the new car. I felt like we learned a few things in the fall race last year, so hopefully we can take what we learned and match it up with the aero package and try to make our short track program better. I felt like that was our weakness last year, so we are definitely going to focus hard on that to get ready for the short tracks we have coming up.” - AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway