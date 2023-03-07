Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Phoenix Advance

Do you think the changes made to the short track rules package will make for better racing at Phoenix this weekend? “I think any time you can have less downforce, it’s going to bring the cars closer together and create a better race. The tires wear out and you start slipping and sliding around. It just makes it more competitive. There’s good and bad to that. It means as a team we have to be on it if we want to have a chance at a win but, if you can hit your setup right and keep track position, then it just adds that much more excitement. I don’t know that we can take much from last year because of the changes that have been made, so we’ll have to see what happens when we get on track for practice.” You ended last season with a top-five at Phoenix and had strong runs at Martinsville and Richmond, two tracks less than a mile in length. Can you carry that over to this season and continue to find success on the shorter tracks? “Yeah, for sure. I was never really a great short-track racer, but this NextGen car just fits my driving style better. We found something at Phoenix that translated well to those other tracks. Even after all of the things we tried throughout the season, we saw that we could show up at Richmond, Martinsville and Phoenix and run up front. I hope that’s the case, still, and we can have a shot at going back to back at Phoenix. That win means so much – that’s one moment from last year I wish I could revisit. I would love to do it again.” TSC PR