Zane Smith and No. 38 Wellcare Ford Team Phoenix Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “Our job is to continue to help Zane at this level. Everyone knows that he’s a great driver. Now, he’s competing at the highest level in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we will give him the best car and best strategy to show his talents. If we can do that, we know he will get us the best finish possible. “I think Phoenix is a good track for Zane to race because of his past success here. He’ll have confidence and knowledge in the track. I’m sure he’ll be up to speed quickly.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “I am just ready to work with the 38 Cup guys and see what we can do. Daytona was great, but it was a lot for our truck team to go back-and-forth. This is a situation where these guys are Cup racing each week. “I like Ryan (Bergenty) and the energy that he has brought to the 38 team this year. I think it’s making a difference early in the season and you can feel it at the shop, too. It’s a new energy and that’s exciting.”