Denny Hamlin / No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD Preview

No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin is a two-time winner at Phoenix Raceway after visiting victory lane at the track in 2012 and 2019. He has finished eighth or better in four of his past five starts at the one-mile track, including an eighth-place result last November. Hamlin has led more than 100 laps on three separate occasions at the Avondale, Arizona tri-oval. STARTING UP FRONT: Hamlin earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole award at Phoenix Raceway in November 2005 in only his sixth start. In addition to having two poles at the one-mile tri-oval, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has started sixth or better in seven of the past eight races at Phoenix, including last sprint when he qualified second.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Phoenix Raceway. In 143 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 43 top-five finishes, 77 top-10s, six pole awards, and 2,661 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Phoenix. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway begins Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about racing at Phoenix this weekend compared to Fontana and Las Vegas the past two weeks…

“Phoenix is a different type of track than we’ve seen so far this season. I think the setup is going to be one of the biggest factors. I think everyone is right back in the game. I don’t think that there’s any really big aero advantages. Since it’s a shorter track, the speeds are down and the aerodynamics are not as prevalent as they are at a place like Las Vegas.”

What do you think about the new short track aero package debuting this weekend?

“The new short track aero package is going to be a game changer. This is going to be a simulation race. There’s going to be drivers in the sim, there’s going to be engineers working on setups nonstop because this is going to be a big change to what you see with the racing product. It’s roughly 40-percent less downforce than what we’ve had in the past. I know the guys who tested there talked about how much more you’re on edge with less downforce. I am really looking forward to it. It’s going to be exciting.”

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 35 2 16 21 2 854 9.8 10.5

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 27 14.3 11.3

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 617 48 208 322 36 13,381 12.0 13.2

JGR PR