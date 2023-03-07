Tuesday, Mar 07

Joe Gibbs Racing to feature SHINGRIX® as part of four-race agreement with GSK

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today an agreement with GSK to feature SHINGRIX® (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted), over four races beginning in March.

GSK’s SHINGRIX will be featured on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19), and Richmond Raceway (April 2). In addition, SHINGRIX will be featured on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD with driver Christopher Bell at Martinsville Speedway (April 16).

“We are excited to announce our agreement with GSK to feature SHINGRIX,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. GSK is one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that prioritize innovation in vaccines and specialty medicines, maximizing the increasing opportunities to prevent and treat disease.

