Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley qualified 27th for the Pennzoil 400.
- Throughout stage one, Haley reported his No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 ran a bit tight, but had good balance. Haley climbed into the top 20 before the green-flag pit stops began and ultimately finished the stage 18th.
- The No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro continued to run slightly tight throughout the second stage but was able to keep his position to finish the second stage in 18th.
- Haley continued battling a tight-handling No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Camaro ZL1 throughout the final stage and made his final green-flag pit stop with 45 laps left. With four laps remaining in the race, the caution flag fell, and crew chief, Trent Owens, made the call to pit for four tires. The call paid off, and during the final few laps, Haley drove from 16th to finish the race in eighth, earning his first top-10 finish of the season.
"We had a really good long run car today and this is our Fontana car. We're one of like three teams, three individual cars that repaired our stuff and brought it this week. I’m proud of the effort and the grind. They hung a body in this thing in the snow in Fontana a few days ago. That’s pretty awesome for our little team. I appreciate Matt, Chris, and everyone at Leaf Filter. This was a good run for us, especially with the start of season we've had.”
- Justin Haley