Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Kyle Busch qualified 11 th for the Alsco Uniforms 300, but would drop to the rear for the start, after the team made the switch to a backup car.

Busch quickly worked his way up to 22 nd before the first caution fell on lap four. After telling the team the No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet fired off well with just a little more rear security needed, Busch went on to finish the opening stage in seventh.

Busch noted that his No. 10 LA Golf Chevy became tight-handling in the closing stages of stage two while running in the top three. A caution with two laps remaining ended the stage under yellow, and Busch went on to finish third, the highest of his Kaulig Racing teammates.

After picking up three spots on pit road during the stage break, Busch led the opening laps of the final stage and continued in the top five before his No. 10 Chevy began running tight. Busch made his green-flag-pit stop on lap 139 for a full service with adjustments before finishing out the race in fourth place. "We had a really good LA Golf Camaro after we did a lot of work to it after practice to get it ready for the race today. The car would fire off a little bit loose and then trend so tight. Our biggest focus was just trying to fix the fire off, because that's where I felt like we were getting beat. We definitely have a lot of ideas and some things to go back to the guys with and try to help get to the bottom of some of my feelings and trying to put it all where we can make these racecars better to give Kaulig Racing a better chance to win. Chandler (Smith) obviously fought the same thing, so if we can fix those things, we will be a lot better." - Kyle Busch