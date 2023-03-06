Ford Performance - Las Vegas Post-Race Quotes

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Discount Tired Ford Mustang (Finished 6th) – “Yeah, a bit of a team effort there honestly. Definitely didn’t have the strength early on in the race. The second stage we definitely fell back even a little bit further. Got the lucky dog, honestly thanks to the pit crew which was able to get us back out front. Caution comes out… just made the car better all day. Felt like we earned a Top-15 from the depths of hell for awhile, but going two tires on the restart, getting a good launch and being able to be in a position in the green-white-checkered. So, a little bit of strategy, a little bit of good pit-stops – some good restarts on my end and a good recovery. You’ve got to run up-front in these things to expect to win, but when we don’t have it, it’s good to know that we can get back.” Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Menards/Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Finished 13th) – “We didn’t start off very good. We struggled really bad the first two stages. Thought we got a little better there the last couple runs. I think we were about eighth before the last caution, started back racing and just went backwards. It’s unfortunate. We worked hard all day to get faster. The last restart pit-stops didn’t go our way.” Joey Logano, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Involved in an incident on lap 183) – “Considering how we’ve been here in the past, you kind of expect it a little bit more performance today than what we had. Just off on overall speed. We had the balance somewhat close – just not fast. We have to go back to the drawing board for when we come back here.” DID BRAD KESELOWSKI PINCH YOU INTO THE CORNER A BIT? “Yeah, he did. I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it. It is what it is. What are you going to do, right? We got fenced.”