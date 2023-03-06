Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas

Q. Last year's winner Alex Bowman brings it home third. Take us through that last restart. Looked like you may have had a chance there.

ALEX BOWMAN: Yeah, for sure. I think I got us too tight in Stage 3 and just tried to be really aggressive and make for it there on that last restart. Yeah, had a shot at it, just a couple rows too far back to start.

But really proud of Hendrick Motorsports. To be one, two, three is really awesome. Our Allied Camaro was really good, especially Stage 2. Just asked for the wrong adjustments probably.

Just excited with the way the year has started, and hopefully we keep the momentum rolling next week at Phoenix.

NASCAR PR