Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas (Joey Logano Incident Quote)

Joey Logano, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Involved in an incident on lap 183) – “Considering how we’ve been here in the past, you kind of expect it a little bit more performance today than what we had. Just off on overall speed. We had the balance somewhat close – just not fast. We have to go back to the drawing board for when we come back here.”



DID BRAD KESELOWSKI PINCH YOU INTO THE CORNER A BIT? “Yeah, he did. I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it. It is what it is. What are you going to do, right? We got fenced.”