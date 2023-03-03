EnviroXstream to Sponsor LaJoie, Spire Motorsports in Three Races

Spire Motorsports announced today EnviroXstream, a safe, yet extremely powerful plant based, non-toxic, all-purpose cleaner/degreaser, will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie in three NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races in 2023, beginning with Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



In addition to the Pennzoil 400, EnviroXstream will be featured as the primary partner aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevy for next weekend’s United Rentals 500K at Phoenix Raceway and at the July 30 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.



"We fully expect that our relationship with Spire Motorsports will greatly strengthen our ongoing efforts within automotive-related verticals, as well as within industries far removed from motorsports, both industrial and retail," said EnviroXstream Interim CEO, Douglas Martin. "Our team continues to be optimistic about our EnviroXstream prospects going into 2023."



LaJoie is currently 13th in the NCS points standings and has earned 16th and 14th-place finishes, respectively to open the 2023 season. The Concord, N.C., veteran racer has logged 10 total Cup Series starts at LVMS and calls last March’s 15th-place finish a career best at the 1.5-mile oval.



“It’s pretty exciting to partner with a company like EnviroXstream during this early west coast swing,” said LaJoie. “It’s a west coast company so it’s always fun to race close to a sponsor’s home base. We’ve had a solid start to the season. We’ll keep working hard, keep stacking pennies over the next couple weekends and hopefully keep the positive momentum rolling. We had a great weekend at Auto Club Speedway and, from a competition perspective, Vegas is a lot of fun. We’ll keep doing our thing and hopefully put together another solid run.”



The Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The third of 36 points races on 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR