Carl Ruedebusch to Support Todd Gilliland in Third Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Entry at Talladega

Carl Ruedebusch, the owner of N29 Capital Partners, LLC and Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC), continues to build a future for Todd Gilliland. The successful Wisconsin-based businessman and venture capitalist will sponsor Gilliland at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23 and complete a full NASCAR Cup Series season for the sophomore driver.



The specific company on the car will be announced later.



Gilliland will race the No. 36 entry for Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The team will be led by crew chief Chris Lawson with the support of the championship FRM NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team that was founded with Gilliland as the driver.



Carl Ruedebusch, his Ruedebusch Development and Construction company, and his partnership with gener8tor Skills will now support Gilliland for one third of his 2023 season. He wanted to complete the season for Gilliland.



“I wanted to ensure that Todd raced the full season in the NASCAR Cup Series this year,” said Ruedebusch. “He has proven that he can compete with the best of the best and be successful. We are thankful to Front Row Motorsports for making this opportunity available for Todd to reunite with his old teammates and friend Chris Lawson to race for a win at Talladega.”



FRM General Manager Jerry Freeze is thankful for the support of Ruedebusch and his commitment to Gilliland.



“Carl Ruedebusch has been a champion for Todd the past two seasons,” said Freeze. “He immediately stepped up to make this happen for Todd and we’re thankful for that. We have seen success with our third entry at the superspeedways in the recent past. We know that Todd and Chris working together again is a great opportunity to win at Talladega.”



Gilliland is pleased to have the full season in place and is ready to move forward.



“I really want to thank Carl Ruedebusch for everything he has done for me,” said Gilliland. “It is not just this year, but last year, and being a good friend to our family. Also, it’s important to be clear that Bob Jenkins has put more resources into my career than anyone outside my family. It was unfortunate that I can’t race all 36 races with FRM, but the team is working hard to build my program for the future. For now, I want to thank all our partners and especially Carl Ruedebusch for working together to make this happen. We will now put this behind us and go race to win.”



Gilliland will race the No. 38 Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”



