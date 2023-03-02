Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

A new week, a new feeling for Ross Chastain who will climb behind the wheel of the No. 1 WWEX Racing GlobalTranz Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

In only his third fulltime Cup Series season, the Alva, Florida native is leading the NASCAR Cup Series standings marking the first time Trackhouse Racing has a driver atop the point standings.

It's been a team effort in 2023 at Trackhouse. Chastain's teammate Daniel Suárez is fifth, just 15 points behind Chastain.

Obviously, Chastain's season is off to a stellar start leading 97 laps and posting two top-10 finishes in the two points races. He also scored a top-10 finish Feb. 5 at the LA Clash exhibition race.

The No. 1 Chevrolet has won three of the four stages in 2024. Each stage victory means an extra point for Chastain when the playoffs start in September.

The success should continue this weekend on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track.

In the two Cup Series races last year at Las Vegas, Chastain scored a runner-up and third-place finish. He led a combined 151 laps at the mile-and-a-half oval.

This weekend, Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet will have a different look with GlobalTranz on the car. The GlobalTranz brand, as part of the WWEX family of brands, focuses on freight and managed transportation solutions for some of the nation’s largest companies.

The GlobalTranz livery in Las Vegas coincides with GTZCON 2023, the annual GlobalTranz conference that brings together the brand's top independent freight agents and stakeholders.

Chastain has a personal connection with GlobalTranz. The WWEX brand helps ship the Chastain family's watermelons through Melon 1.

In addition to running the Cup Series race at Las Vegas, Chastain will also drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series for Niece Motorsports on Friday evening.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 400-mile race at 3:30 p.m. EST.