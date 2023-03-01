LEGO® Technic™ NASCAR® Next Gen Chevrolet Now Available for Purchase

NASCAR is building connections with future fans by giving them something extraordinary to build themselves. Beginning today, the sanctioning body’s first-ever collaboration with the LEGO Group – the LEGO® Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – is available on brick-and-mortar and digital toy shelves worldwide.

The new model kit lets fans assemble their own version of the car their heroes race in the NASCAR Cup Series, complete with a No. 75 livery in honor of NASCAR’s 75th “diamond” anniversary season and true-to-life features like cockpit steering, an opening hood, and a replica V8 engine with moving pistons.

“The LEGO Group is one of the most iconic toy brands in the world and we’re thrilled to work with them through this collaboration to engage the next generation of fans,” said Megan Malayter, NASCAR managing director of licensing and consumer products. “The LEGO Technic line also helps foster interest in the world of engineering, which is a critical part of our sport and an important aspect of our fan development efforts.”

In support of the new product, The NASCAR KidZone will feature the LEGO brand at all NASCAR-owned tracks in 2023, with STEM build stations for kids to construct and race their own cars, photo experiences and more.

The LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is available for purchase at LEGO.com and other retailers.

The set is recommended for children ages nine and above, contains 672 pieces and measures over 3 in. (7 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide once assembled. In addition to the model kit, kids can learn more about engineering and building with the LEGO Builder app, an intuitive building adventure packed with tools to build with ease.

The NASCAR season rolls onto Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Fans can tune into the NASCAR Cup Series “Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube” Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.

NASCAR PR