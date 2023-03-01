Joe Gibbs Racing and the He Gets Us Campaign Announce Second Year of Partnership

The He Gets Us campaign, designed to increase the respect and relevancy of Jesus, announced a second year of partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD for six races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The races with the No. 54 car will take place this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin (March 26), Dover International Speedway (April 30), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16) and Pocono Raceway (July 23).



The partnership between He Gets Us and Joe Gibbs Racing began after the launch of the campaign in the spring of 2022. The success of the partnership led to its renewal for six NASCAR Cup races in 2023.

“He Gets Us has an innovative way of reaching different audiences with what I’ve always believed to be the most important message we can share with others,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “It’s important to me to help others understand who Jesus is and his love for all of us.”



“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Jason Vanderground, president of HAVEN | a creative hub, headquartered in Grand Haven, Michigan, and the lead agency for the He Gets Us campaign. “After the success of our previous collaboration, we are honored to expand upon our primary sponsorship from two Xfinity Series races last year to six Cup Series events this year, and we look forward to growing our reach and impact as a result.”



The He Gets Us campaign is the largest of its kind, with the goal of reintroducing people to the Jesus of the Bible and his confounding love and forgiveness. The movement has garnered nearly 475 million views on YouTube to date. He Gets Us recently drew nationwide attention with two TV spots that aired during Super Bowl LVII, and was the second most discussed advertiser during the game.

“I think He Gets Us is a creative way to reach people in today’s world to speak about Jesus,” said Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD. “I think we all face struggles every day and this campaign shares an important message: no matter what we might be going through, we are not alone.”

To engage and learn more, visit HeGetsUs.com.

JGR PR