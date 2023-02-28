Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Las Vegas Advance

It’s been a frustrating start to the 2023 season for the No. 14 team. What has gone on and what needs to happen to get back to the kind of success you experienced last year? “Well, I think the biggest thing is everyone has had a whole season with the NextGen car and an offseason to do extra sim work and preparation. Daytona was just an unfortunate situation with getting caught up in a wreck as we were cycling through green-flag stops. I felt like we had actually had a strong race, leading some laps, but the results don’t show that. Last weekend in Fontana, we had a few different things that we had to battle through and we got to a better place at the end. I’m not too concerned. We’re only two races into the season and we know what we’ve got to work on to get back on the right path. It’s only a matter of time before we put all those pieces together and we’re back up front racing for wins.” With Kevin Harvick retiring at the end of the season and Aric Almirola approaching his final seasons, you are in a position to take over as the de facto leader within the SHR organization as the longest-tenured driver. Does a situation like that help you to prepare to be that guy from a leadership perspective? “I think so. It’s hard to learn how to persevere if you don’t have obstacles to overcome. Going through a tough couple of races or a rough season teaches you how to work with the team and figure out a way through it. I pay attention to how Kevin does it and I’ve watched how Aric works with his guys. Our personalities are all very different, but I watch how they explain what they’re feeling in a car and how they work to get a point across. I’m trying to take in as much as I can while they are both here, but especially with Kevin around since he has been here for so long. When he’s gone, somebody is going to have to take over that leadership role. If it is me, I want to be prepared for that.” Do you feel there are any competitors in the field who you’d consider drivers to beat at this early point in the season? “I think everybody is capable. I think it’s such a wide-open pool right now that anybody can show up on any given week and take the win. You don’t know what everyone worked on in the offseason and I think we’re still learning this car. There’s really no advantage to be found, at least a big advantage, so that’s what makes the field so tight. That’s why one week you can see guys running up front and the next week they’re not there. I don’t think there’s any one team that you can even say is the team to beat because it’s wide open.” TSC PR