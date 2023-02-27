Monday, Feb 27

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Feb 26 40
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 20th

FINISH: 22nd

POINTS: 27th

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “A decent day for our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy. I thought we had decent speed, especially in the first half of the race. We stayed out in the final run of the second stage and got really, really tight. Crazy balance shift and had some damage on the nose, a little bit on the right side. We just kept working on it. We got back on the lead lap and then got it really good there at the end. Ran with the 1, who finished third, just nothing to show for it. We'll keep working. We had really good speed at the end, ran with the guys in the top three, but we were a lap down. I'm proud of this team, we're still learning and we'll get better."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 34TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 32nd

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Just a tough day for our No. 43 Allegiant team. We struggled from the start with having to start pretty deep in the field with no qualifying. Just never had a really good balance. We got some track position, but couldn't do much with it. A tough day. We just didn't have what we needed. Hopefully we can get a little bit better and keep going forward."

LMC PR

