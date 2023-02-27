Monday, Feb 27

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team Battle to Top-10 Finish at Auto Club Speedway
 

“We had a fast Dow Coatings Chevrolet today at Auto Club Speedway. We were just a little too tight at the end of the race to make anything happen. I’m so proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for putting together two fast Chevys. Keith Rodden and the No. 3 team worked all day to get us in the position to race for a top-10 finish. It was challenging at times because the track was so dusty that it made it hard to see the seams in the track because my windshield was so dirty. We started the race loose on exit, but had plenty of forward drive. I’m pretty happy to leave Auto Club Speedway with solid finishes for both of our Chevys and momentum for the rest of the West Coast swing. Congratulations to Kyle Busch on the huge win today with RCR. ECR engines showed big power today.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch’s Dominant Win In RCR’s No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway Makes NASCAR History

 

Busch has now won a Cup Series race in 19 consecutive seasons, breaking a tie with Richard Petty for first all time

 

This is just phenomenal. I can't thank Richard and Judy Childress enough. I can't thank Austin Dillon enough for calling me and getting me talking and getting me this opportunity to be able to come over here to Richard Childress Racing and be a part of Chevrolet and be able to race this Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro today. To be able to put it up front like that, man. The guys did a great job. Randall Burnett and everybody has worked so hard during the off-season. We've done a lot of SIM stuff, and we've done a lot of testing to try to get up to speed. There’s nothing more rewarding than being able to go to Victory Lane. This win ranks high because it solidifies that I can do it. I never doubted myself, but sometimes you get down on yourself and wonder what’s going on and what’s happening.  We put ourselves in a different situation and we were able to come out here and be rewarded. It’s not always about me winning, but it’s about the guys. I've been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it's awesome to be able to reward them. I'm going to enjoy this win for sure, and hopefully there's many more to come.” 

 

-Kyle Busch

