Transcripts: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview - Auto Club

Ross Chastain

Q. Ross Chastain was the class of the field today, led 92 laps, swept both stages. What was the difference there in the last 30 laps between you and the 8?

ROSS CHASTAIN: He got faster. I don't know. Our balance was building loose most of the day, so I thought we did everything right. We kept up with it. It would just feel pretty loose late in the runs, and at times it was enough, and at times they got way better. I felt like we were the steady force, our Kubota Chevy was. For everybody at WWEX Racing, Advent Health, Jockey and the Moose, to start off this year the way we have is a total 180 from last year when it was not like this, so as much as it stings, as much as it does hurt, hats off to Chevrolet for top four there, and pumped to be in this position with Trackhouse, and for our first crack at the big tracks here, it's all we can ask for, and we will regroup and study and be back next week.

NASCAR PR