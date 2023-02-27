CHEVROLET NCS AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: Kyle Busch Powers Camaro ZL1 to Second NCS Win of 2023

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Kubota Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE IN THE LAST 30 LAPS BETWEEN YOU AND THE 8? “He got faster.. I don’t know. Our balance was building loose most of the day, so I thought we did everything right. We kept up with it and it would just build pretty loose late in the runs. At times, it was enough, and at times, they got way better. But I thought our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet was the steady force. To start off the way that we have this year is a total 180 from last year when it was not like this. So, as much as it stings, and as much as it does hurt, hats off to Chevrolet for the top four there and for Trackhouse (on our finishes) at our first crack at big tracks here. That is all we can ask for.” Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd “Just really proud of our team. We obviously didn't run very good there toward the end of the year last year, and everybody really went to work hard over the winter to try and get better. Appreciate everybody on our NAPA team for just sticking with it and sticking with each other. Obviously I think we still have some work to do, but it was really nice to just see a lot of that hard work pay off and have the car driving like we were wanting it to do. So that's always a good thing. Appreciate everybody's effort; everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. Congratulations to Kyle (Busch). For him to leave and then to go get the job done like that is pretty cool. He's always been really good to me, so happy for them and looking forward to getting to Vegas and hopefully competing for some more wins.” Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Finished: 21st “Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was so fast. We ran free in comparison to my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), but we knew we had so much speed and potential. Trent (Owens) made some great calls to help the ride quality of the car, and we knew if we could get some track position we would be in a good spot. Unfortunately, we got caught in a pileup on a restart and sustained heavy nose damage. P21 was a decent finish for the day we had.” Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1 Finished: 22nd “A decent day for our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy. I thought we had decent speed, especially in the first half of the race. We stayed out in the final run of the second stage and got really, really tight. Crazy balance shift and had some damage on the nose, a little bit on the right side. We just kept working on it. We got back on the lead lap and then got it really good there at the end. Ran with the 1, who finished third, just nothing to show for it. We'll keep working. We had really good speed at the end, ran with the guys in the top three, but we were a lap down. I'm proud of this team, we're still learning and we'll get better." Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 19th “Just a tough day for our No. 43 Allegiant team. We struggled from the start with having to start pretty deep in the field with no qualifying. Just never had a really good balance. We got some track position, but couldn't do much with it. A tough day. We just didn't have what we needed. Hopefully we can get a little bit better and keep going forward." Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th “I felt like we were good. I just couldn’t launch out of my pit box. The pit box was really slick and I struggled with that, and because of that, I lost a lot of spots on pit road. I had a good race car, I just had to come from deep every time. We will take it and move on. It was a good points day and we will keep fighting.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 Finished: 4th “I’m very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse Racing. They keep building very fast race cars and it’s a lot of fun to race like this. My No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy team did a great job on pit road with strategy and adjustments. I feel like I made a few mistakes today that maybe cost us a shot at the win. I feel like our car was capable of running up front, but I just made too many mistakes. I just have to clean up a few things on my end and I’m sure we’ll come back next weekend with another shot.”