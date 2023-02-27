Transcripts: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Auto Club

Chase Elliott

Q. Chase, nice rebound from Daytona. What do you take away from this performance?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, just really proud of our team. We obviously didn't run very good there toward the end of the year last year, and just everybody really went to work hard over the winter to try and get better. Appreciate everybody on our NAPA team for just sticking with it and sticking with each other. Obviously I think we still have some work to do, but it was really nice to just see a lot of that hard work pay off and have the car driving like we were wanting it to do. So that's always a good thing. Appreciate everybody's effort, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

Congratulations to Kyle. For him to leave and then to go get the job done like that is pretty cool. He's always been really good to me, so happy for them and looking forward to getting to Vegas and hopefully competing for some more wins.

NASCAR PR