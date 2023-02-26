Toyota Racing - NCS Auto Club Incident Quotes - Christopher Bell & Tyler Reddick - 02.26.23

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Sirius XM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

What happened out there?

“Yeah, just the same thing that everybody already said – you can’t see what’s going on. You are just going off the guy in front of you and all of sudden he slows down and I got into him, and other guys got into me.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

How did you see that restart unfold?

“I saw it stacked up pretty bad. I saw the car behind me kind of laid off to get a really big run, so I kind of elected to make the decision to go to the bottom and get around it. Unfortunately, I think Ryan (Blaney) had the same idea. We just got collected and went through the grass and the right front of The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry TRD was broke. Unfortunate end to my Cup racing career at this two-mile track, but thankfully I’ve got one more shot later on with GearWrench and Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity car.”

TRD PR