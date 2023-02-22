Rush Truck Centers/Mobil Delvac Racing: Chase Briscoe Fontana Advance

The plan is for Fontana to be reconfigured into a half-mile track following this weekend’s race. How do you feel about it possibly being the last race on the 2-mile layout? “I think it’s going to be bittersweet for all the drivers because it’s just so fun from a driver’s standpoint. It’s so slick and worn out. It’s rough and you just bounce around. You can run wherever on the racetrack, especially with the Next Gen car. I thought that it was just a really good racetrack for these cars, so I’m bummed we didn’t get more time to race it as is. It’s one of my favorite tracks to go to just because I feel like that’s one of the tracks where a driver can make quite a bit of a difference, so I’ll be sad to see it go. But, if it becomes a short track, that may not be so bad. We don’t have a short track out West, so that would give us some variety during the West Coast swing.” The West Coast swing is usually when we get a good idea of who the stronger teams will be. Is that still the case with the NextGen car? “I’m not really sure, but I’d say probably not. It used to be that after the first four races, we’d kind of know, but it seems like things have been a little different. Maybe around week eight or nine we’d have a good idea. But even so, we’ve seen that the swings in performance with the NextGen are a little bigger. One week you can be really good and the next not even close to being good. So, I guess at this point we see who seems to be on top after that race at Phoenix and then look back later to see if that holds up.” TSC PR