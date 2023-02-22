Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Auto Club Speedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1
- Sunday will be AJ Allmendinger's first start with Kaulig Racing at Auto Club Speedway in the NCS
- In Allmendinger's only NXS start at Auto Club Speedway with Kaulig Racing in 2022, he earned the team's first pole award at the track and recorded a seventh-place finish
"Auto Club is a fun race track that always allows a lot of passing. It's the last race there on this configuration; it's very bumpy and very line-sensitive at times, but it's also a race track that when you're hooked up, it can be a lot of fun to drive. I felt like the cars last year in the Cup race were really quick. Hopefully we can unload, be really fast, and I can get comfortable with the race track really quickly and try to carry the momentum that we have from last week."
- AJ Allmendinger on Auto Club Speedway