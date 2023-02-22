HaasTooling.com Racing: Ryan Preece Fontana Advance

You had a strong showing at Daytona despite the unfortunate finish. What can you take from that and use moving forward? “Track position is everything at Daytona, we learned that after qualifying and the Duel. It wasn’t the result we had hoped for and worked for, but I just want to focus on the fact that we had such a fast HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang. This opportunity is exactly what I wanted, so it’s unfortunate because I felt like we were going to put ourselves in position to give ourselves the chance to be in contention and win the race, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Hopefully, we keep unloading fast Ford Mustangs like we did this weekend, and we’ll have some fun. I’m looking forward to getting to Fontana and really getting this season started.” You’re heading to a track with a completely different configuration than what you experienced in the first two races of the season. What are your expectations for this weekend’s race at Fontana? “Yeah, we’ve gone to two completely different racetracks so far and we’ve had speed at both of them, so I know this weekend is completely different and more of a baseline track that most teams are looking at to see the speed. I feel confident going into it that we’re going to unload fast. Hopefully, we consistently have speed all weekend and start continuing to lay the foundation that we have with our team.” How is your chemistry with the team? “The communication is there. It’s really easy to work with Chad (Johnston, crew chief) and our entire group so far. It’s as if we’ve been working together for over a year. Outside of just my race team, whether it’s the fabrication shop, paint shop, the floor guys or parts room, they see me around. I feel like I already earned their respect. I’m there pretty much every day, and they see it. I’m right there with them. I already feel comfortable there, and with the foundation we’ve built. It’s just continuing to build the house and going through the steps. I’m certainly excited going forward and very eager to see how we are off the truck, and really where we’re going to be moving forward.” TSC PR